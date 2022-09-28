Stabilus (ETR:STM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €47.62 ($48.59) and last traded at €48.26 ($49.24). 53,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.00 ($51.02).

Stabilus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.48.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

