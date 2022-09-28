STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 228.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.
STAG Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.
Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.