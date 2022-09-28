STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 228.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 353,998 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,157.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 156,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 142,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.