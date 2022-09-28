Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT:SLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $4.10. Standard Lithium shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 496,262 shares.

Standard Lithium Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $737.82 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Standard Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $2,200,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Standard Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Standard Lithium by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,518,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after buying an additional 1,423,942 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the second quarter worth $42,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

