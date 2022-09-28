Steem Dollars Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00012483 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $28.62 million and $911,720.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007366 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010473 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,647,993 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

