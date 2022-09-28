Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading 4.4% Higher

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €17.47 ($17.83) and last traded at €17.47 ($17.83). 12,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 319,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.73 ($17.07).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Stevanato Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). The company had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after buying an additional 469,613 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at $28,192,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

