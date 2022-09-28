Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Up 80.0% in September

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stevia Stock Performance

STEV stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 140,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Stevia has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Stevia Company Profile

Stevia Corp., a farm management and healthcare company, focuses on developing plant breeding and agricultural methodologies. The company invests in the research and development, and IP acquisition, as well as manages propagation, nursery, and plantations. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers.

