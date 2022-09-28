Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Up 80.0% in September

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Stevia Stock Performance
STEV stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 140,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Stevia has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
Stevia Company Profile
