StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

BBGI stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

