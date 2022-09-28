StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

