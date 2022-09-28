StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.61.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
