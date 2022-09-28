StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

IMH opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

