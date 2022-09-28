Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Up to $12.99

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.59. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 366 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

