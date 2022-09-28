Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 2,456 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,675,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,802,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $51.95. 195,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,420. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

