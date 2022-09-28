Stone Point Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

VB stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.00. 28,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,338. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.38.

