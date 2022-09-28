Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 113,270 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $184.84. 191,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,083. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.01 and a 200 day moving average of $205.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

