Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.4% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 217,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,619,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.97. 69,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,614. The company has a market capitalization of $145.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.50 and its 200 day moving average is $189.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.11 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

