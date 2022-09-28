Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.38. The stock has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

