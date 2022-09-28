Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 88,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average is $117.15. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

