Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 13,808 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,971,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,053 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,088,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,407,000 after buying an additional 230,004 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after buying an additional 133,234 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 453,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.