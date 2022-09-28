Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 2,912 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. 2,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,251. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87.

