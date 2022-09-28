Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 395 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

