Stone Point Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.95. The stock had a trading volume of 120,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

