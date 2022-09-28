Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires 10,912 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 169.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 133,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $356,000.

Shares of BSJN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. 3,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

