Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires 5,500 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial accounts for 0.9% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 27.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 66.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of RILY stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,466. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -231.21%.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.76 per share, with a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $398,476.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,978,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,969,174.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.76 per share, with a total value of $1,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 114,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,679 over the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

