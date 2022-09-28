Straight Path Wealth Management Buys 2,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 150,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,076,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.