Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases 1,960 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. 1,576,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,331,676. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

