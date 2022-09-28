Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases 768 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 65,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,435. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49.

