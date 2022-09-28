Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.8% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after purchasing an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.13. 24,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.05.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

