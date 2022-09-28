S&U plc (LON:SUS) Announces Dividend of GBX 35

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S&U Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of S&U stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.60) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,010 ($24.29). 6,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515. The company has a current ratio of 36.94, a quick ratio of 36.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The company has a market capitalization of £244.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.30. S&U has a one year low of GBX 1,900 ($22.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,950 ($35.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,145.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,252.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Graham Coombs bought 912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,180 ($26.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,881.60 ($24,023.20).

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

See Also

