S&U plc (LON:SUS) Announces Dividend of GBX 35

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S&U Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of S&U stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.60) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,010 ($24.29). 6,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515. The company has a current ratio of 36.94, a quick ratio of 36.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The company has a market capitalization of £244.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.30. S&U has a one year low of GBX 1,900 ($22.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,950 ($35.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,145.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,252.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Graham Coombs bought 912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,180 ($26.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,881.60 ($24,023.20).

S&U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Dividend History for S&U (LON:SUS)

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.