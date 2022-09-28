Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 326.1% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $14.94.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile
