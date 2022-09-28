Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 326.1% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

