Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOHVY opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mechatronics, Industrial Machinery, Logistics & Construction, and Energy & Lifelines.

