Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

SUTNY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 711,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,712. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.