Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in September

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Sun Art Retail Group Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS SURRY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 806. Sun Art Retail Group has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09.

Sun Art Retail Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0504 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels in the People's Republic of China. It operates hypermarkets, superstores, and mini stores under RT-Mart, RT-Super, and RT-Mini names. As of March 31, 2022, it had a total of 490 hypermarkets, nine superstores, and 103 mini stores.

