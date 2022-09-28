Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Plans $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 114.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

NYSE SUI opened at $137.22 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $136.48 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.81 and a 200-day moving average of $164.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

