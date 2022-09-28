Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 628.6% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Suncorp Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SNMCY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.