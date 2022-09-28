Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. 203,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,927. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

