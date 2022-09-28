Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.34

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 124460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGI shares. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cormark cut their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Superior Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock has a market cap of C$41.28 million and a PE ratio of 8.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$40.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.175 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

