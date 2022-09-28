Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 147.8% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

Superior Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,437. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SUPGF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

