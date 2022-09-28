SuperRare 1-Day Volume Tops $3.39 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. SuperRare has a total market cap of $154.30 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SuperRare

SuperRare’s genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SuperRare is superrare.com.

Buying and Selling SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperRare is a platform to buy and sell NFTs, a network owned & governed by artists, collectors and curators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

