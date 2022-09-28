SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 386,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 10.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 14.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 12.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 94,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSSS shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on SuRo Capital to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Shares of SSSS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 2,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,508. The company has a quick ratio of 50.30, a current ratio of 50.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

