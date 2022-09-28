S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.09. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 370,152 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 191,248 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.