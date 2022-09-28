Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $107.78

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.78 and traded as low as $97.15. Symrise shares last traded at $97.15, with a volume of 486 shares trading hands.
Symrise Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.20.
About Symrise
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
