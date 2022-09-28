Synthetix (SNX) Price Tops $2.44 on Exchanges

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00012613 BTC on major exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $582.56 million and $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 11% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.89 or 1.00102215 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006731 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004768 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057861 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002969 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010328 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005651 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00064026 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00079517 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.