Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $39.40 million, a PE ratio of 178.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

