Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,700 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the August 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

SYRS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,593. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.20) by ($1.20). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 433.67%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

