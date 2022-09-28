Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has been given a C$9.00 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 142.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.86.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TVE stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,285. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.08 and a twelve month high of C$6.48.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$406.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.