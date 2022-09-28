Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 102 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.36 and a 200 day moving average of $154.93. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

