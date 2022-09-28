Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Acquires 175 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,815 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $5,506,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $4,233,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $3,307,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

