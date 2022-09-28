Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,815 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.