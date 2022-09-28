Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 785 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,763 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $74.98.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

