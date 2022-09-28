Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Up 341.4% in September

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,500 shares, a growth of 341.4% from the August 31st total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TMKR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 73,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 19.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 499,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,721 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 1.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 980,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

