Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 101,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock remained flat at $9.91 during trading on Wednesday. 2,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,756. The firm has a market cap of $34.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $12.00.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

